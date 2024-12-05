International Day of Persons with Disabilities, program Sunday, Dec. 8

Sunday, December 8, 2024

@ 3:00 p.m. Eastern

Email [email protected] for meeting ID, zoom link, one-tap mobile link, dial-in phone numbers, meeting ID#, and password/passcode

Historic second annual commemoration of

International Day of Persons with Disabilities to demand Disability Justice for Palestine and Gaza!

Money for jobs, services, education and access for disabled people and all workers and oppressed peoples,

not for U.S. aid to Israel for genocide!