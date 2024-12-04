Palestinian forces defend Syrian gov’t against terrorism

The Central Media of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine put out the following statement on Nov. 30, 2024.

The Democratic Front condemns the terrorist aggression on northern Syria and calls for an end to interference in internal Syrian affairs. The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned the terrorist attack that took place in northern Syria at the hands of regionally supported militias and terrorist groups and saw in it a

clear attempt to pressure Damascus and drag it towards engaging in policies that are consistent in their local and regional dimensions with the projects of Turkish, U.S. and Israeli hegemony.

The Democratic Front called for an end to interference in Syria’s internal affairs and not to obstruct its path towards restoring its internal unity, stability and political and economic security. It also called on those who stood behind the terrorist attack on the north of the country to stop these policies that are likely to harm everyone, especially since the doors of the terrorist forces are open to be drawn into the most hostile projects towards the region and its peoples, as confirmed by the bloody experiences that more than one country has been exposed to in the past years.

The Democratic Front affirmed its confidence in the capabilities of the Syrian Arab Army, with the support of Syria’s allies, to cleanse the country of the filth of terrorism and restore national sovereignty over every inch of Syrian national soil.

The Palestinian Resistance Forces Alliance Central Command

The Central Command of the Palestinian Resistance Forces Alliance confirmed that the aggression carried out by terrorist organizations on the provinces of Aleppo and Hama is part of a U.S.-“israeli”-Turkish scheme, falling within the framework of the aggressive war being waged against the forces and states of the Axis of Resistance.

The Central Command considered this terrorist aggression to be part of the criminal war being launched by the zionist entity against Palestine and Lebanon, following its failure to achieve its objectives in both. It emphasized that this aggression, backed by the Turkish regime, the U.S. administration and the zionist entity, constitutes a violation of Syria’s national sovereignty. It described this as a reckless and miscalculated step by these terrorist organizations and their sponsors, who will fail to achieve their objectives in Syria, just as they have failed in Palestine and Lebanon.

The statement expressed the solidarity of the Palestinian Resistance Forces Alliance with Syria, which has thwarted the “New Middle East” plan since 2011.

It highlighted that the Syrian people, who have withstood all hostile attempts over the past 13 years, will not be broken by the forces involved in the war against them regionally and internationally. Furthermore, it affirmed that Syria, with its people, army and courageous leadership, will defeat this new aggression.

Note: The Palestinian Resistance Forces Alliance is a Damascus-based

coalition of Palestinian factions. It includes Hamas, PIJ (Palestine Islamic Jihad), PFLP-GC (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command), Fatah Al-Intifada, PPSF (Palestinian Popular Liberation Front), Al-Sa’iqa, PLF (Palestinian Liberation Front), and the Revolutionary Palestinian Communist Party. It is similar to the National and Islamic Forces in Palestine, but includes fewer factions.