Emergency action Wednesday, Dec. 4: Demonstrate at South Korean Consulate

Workers World received this appeal from Nodutdol calling for a demonstration at the ROK (South Korean) Consulate in New York City at 57th Street and Park Avenue, Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

Join us this Wednesday as we mobilize against the martial law declared by South Korean president Yoon Seok Yeol and to join our South Korean comrades’ demand for his resignation!

Earlier today, President Yoon Seok Yeol of South Korea declared martial law for the 13th time in the country’s history. While our brave people in South Korea have gained the upper hand, this fight is not yet over.

South Korea’s largest progressive union has called a general strike until President Yoon resigns. Tomorrow, Wednesday December 4, we will mobilize across the US to demand Yoon’s resignation and the complete transformation of South Korean society! Join us as we mobilize to uplift the demands of South Korean workers and help isolate Yoon internationally.

What: Rally at the ROK Consulate

When: Wednesday, Dec 4, 5:00 PM EST

Where: 460 Park Ave, New York – 57th Street

Yoon’s regime has cracked down on the South Korean people, who have faced a mounting economic crisis and political repression under his administration. Yoon has targeted leaders of trade unions, women’s organizations, and organizations struggling for peace, sovereignty, and reunification in Korea.

As a result, throughout November on multiple occasions, over 100,000 people showed up on the streets of Seoul to protest Yoon. Over 1 million have signed a civilian referendum demanding Yoon’s resignation. Before his coup attempt, Yoon had already faced 22 impeachment attempts in the national legislature.

Until Yoon resigns, we can’t say the threat of martial law is entirely over. As long as Yoon is in power, there’s a possibility the US will support him in committing more atrocities against our people.

See you in the streets,

Nodutdol

P.S. Can’t join the rally? Help amplify our message by sending an email the South Korean embassy using this template! tinyurl.com/mr3nz4bp