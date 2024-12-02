Portland grocery workers’ strike builds contract fight

Parking lots were nearly empty at 11 Portland-area New Seasons Market stores when over 1,000 grocery workers went on a one-day strike Nov. 27 — the day before the “Thanksgiving” holiday.

The New Seasons Labor Union membership voted 82% to authorize the strike. The union has been trying to negotiate a contract since it was formed in 2022 to fight for a living wage, especially for overnight work; seating for cashiers and other stationary workers; and more paid time off. Workers are also demanding respect at the workplace, a less punitive attendance policy and “just cause” language for discipline — meaning there must be a legitimate reason for action against an employee.

One mother, who brought her son to the Lombard store picket line, told this writer, “I have worked here every weekend for 19 years, but the one time I needed a weekend day off to be with my son, they told me to find another job.”

The strike has raised public awareness. A steady stream of honking drivers passed by all the New Seasons locations. Many area unions and community members joined the picket lines, which circled in front of parking lot driveways.

Pat, from the Portland Association of Teachers, said: “Union workers must stick together. The community brought food like fruit and homemade treats like warm brownies and helped turn cars away by talking to customers about the strike.”

Lily, who has been working at New Seasons off and on since 2017, said: “This company has been going downhill for a while and has the worst attendance policies. They are expecting more work from us and paying less. I’m now a lead grocery worker but am making $1.50 an hour less than I did in 2021.”

The NSLU is calling on shoppers to boycott the New Seasons chain throughout the holiday season. The union demanded that the parent company, Good Food Holdings, a subsidiary of South Korean retail conglomerate Emart, make a reasonable offer at the next bargaining sessions scheduled for Dec. 2-3.