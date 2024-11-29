Resistance praises Hezbollah for forcing Israel’s ceasefire in Lebanon

The following statements were published by Resistance News Network on Nov. 27, 2024.

Hamas – Islamic Resistance Movement

We commend the pivotal role played by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, in support of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance, and the great sacrifices made by Hezbollah and its leadership, led by the late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

We appreciate the steadfastness of the brotherly Lebanese people and their constant solidarity with the Palestinian people in confronting the Zionist occupation and its brutal aggression, asking God Almighty to protect Lebanon and its people from all harm and evil.

The enemy’s acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without fulfilling the conditions it set is an important milestone in shattering [Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s illusions of changing the map of the Middle East by force and his illusions of defeating the resistance forces or disarming them.

We affirm that this agreement would not have been achieved without the steadfastness of the resistance and the popular support around it. We are confident that the resistance axis will continue to support our people and back their battle with all possible means.

As we in Hamas follow the progress of this agreement in Lebanon, we express our commitment to cooperate with any efforts to stop the fire in Gaza, and we are concerned with stopping the aggression against our people, within the parameters of stopping the aggression against Gaza that we have agreed upon nationally; which is a ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, the return of the displaced and the completion of a real and complete prisoner exchange deal.

We praise and are proud of the epic of steadfastness and pride that our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip have been writing for more than a year, and we support them as they write with their blood and sacrifices bright pages in the history of our people’s continuous struggle.

We are with them as one body in the trenches defending our land and confronting the enemy’s plans, and we pledge our loyalty to them until the aggression stops. We call on the sister Arab and Islamic countries and the forces of the free world to take serious action and pressure Washington and the Zionist occupation to stop its brutal aggression against our Palestinian people and end the ongoing war of extermination in the Gaza Strip.

We affirm that our Palestinian people and their valiant resistance will remain faithful to their national principles and legitimate rights and defend their land and holy sites until the occupation is defeated and eliminated and the independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance, Kataeb Hezbollah

The ceasefire between the fronts of the struggle in Lebanon and the Zionist entity would not have been possible without the steadfastness of the fighters of Hezbollah and the inability of the Zionists to achieve their objectives. The decision was, without doubt, a purely Lebanese one.

The U.S. enemy is a partner of the Zionist entity in all its treacherous crimes of murder, destruction and displacement, and it must pay the price for these crimes sooner or later. A pause in action by any party within the Axis of Resistance will not weaken the unity of the fields.

On the contrary, new parties will join, strengthening the sacred front to confront the enemies of Allah, His Messenger and the believers. We reaffirm our firm stance on the Palestinian cause, which remains a core issue for which precious blood is sacrificed, as it has been in Lebanon and throughout the Axis.

We, in the Kataeb Hezbollah, will not abandon our people in Gaza, no matter how great sacrifices required. We remain undeterred by the threats, treachery or criminal methods of the enemy. And it is incumbent upon us to aid the believers.

The statements were lightly edited.