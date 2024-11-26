Clevelanders tell county executive to divest from Israel Bonds

Members of Cleveland’s Palestinian community and Palestine supporters marched on the home of Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne on Nov. 24 to demand the county divest from Israel Bonds. The county’s investment in genocide is worth $16 million. Ronayne has adamantly refused to divest.

Chanting “Shame, shame, Chris Ronayne,” and other militant slogans, demonstrators marched in the street and stayed in the street when they arrived at Ronayne’s home.

Police presence was heavy for a peaceful march of 150 people. A helicopter flew overhead during the entire march. Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy “Annie” Todd herself was present near Ronayne’s house to make sure he was well-protected.

Cops arrested a protester who was giving a speech on a bullhorn and then arrested others carrying bullhorns, along with a protester who had a drum.

Demonstrators proceeded without amplification, listening carefully as an activist read a people’s arrest warrant for Ronayne. Police blocked her from delivering the letter to Ronayne’s house.

About a half dozen people were given citations for noise violations. Demonstrators remained at the site until everyone arrested was released. As they marched back to the park where they had gathered, even without amplification the chanting could be heard from blocks away.