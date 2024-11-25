Tenth anniversary of racist killing of Tamir Rice

Cleveland

Nov. 22 marked the 10th anniversary of the racist murder of 12-year-old Tamir Rice by Cleveland police officers. Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback pulled up to the site where Tamir was playing with a toy gun. Loehmann shot and killed the Black sixth-grader immediately. Mass, militant protests took place in Cleveland.

The cops were never charged with any crime. Loehmann was eventually fired by the Cleveland Police Department — not for killing Tamir, but for lying on his job application.

The shooting drew worldwide attention, and Tamir became a symbol for the movement against racist police brutality.

Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice, a pillar of strength, has kept Tamir’s legacy alive. She posted the message below on the Facebook page of the Tamir Rice Foundation:

“Ten Years and I’m still standing through the grace of God. My life and my family’s lives are forever changed. The pain doesn’t stop. It has not been easy. I know the Lord has his reason. I will not question them. I know the vengeance is his.

“As I continue throughout this day I will ask for strength and guidance. Nothing is easy about losing a child when he was supposed to be protected by law enforcement. This beast will not stop, so please believe in me, the vision and Tamir’s voice. I’m his voice, that’s a fact, so I will continue to be righteous and do good by my community and the people.

“Lord knows when I’m not able to stand y’all will stand for us. The Rice family is very appreciative of the continued support you all give us.”

Samaria Rice founded the Foundation with a mission “to invest in the growth and enrichment of all children.” One of its projects is the development of the Tamir Rice Afro-Centric Cultural Center.

Numerous groups and individuals from around the country posted on the Foundation’s page to mark the anniversary. They included Cleveland City Council member Jenny Spencer, the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, Cleveland LGBT Community Center Director Phyllis Seven Harris, the Community Renewal Center, Martin Sostre Solidarity House, ARRAY, Friends of Social Justice at Case Western Reserve University and Playwright Terence Spivey.

The Tamir Rice Foundation held a celebration of Tamir’s life in Cleveland on Nov. 3. An event was held at the Cleveland City Club on Nov. 22. The Rebuild Foundation, the Center for the Study of Race, Politics, & Culture, and Samaria Rice hosted an event on Nov. 23 in Chicago titled, “Reflections on the ten year anniversary of the assassination of Tamir Rice.”

There is a strong effort, led by Samaria Rice, to make certain that Tamir Rice and the horrific shooting that took place ten years ago are never forgotten.