Zionist conference protested in Dallas

Dallas

Palestinians and other Arab peoples, Muslims, Palestine supporters and progressive activists of all stripes converged on Dallas on the weekend of Nov. 16-17 to let the Jewish National Fund know that they are not welcome in this city.

A “Global Conference for Israel” was held by the JNF at the Dallas Hilton Anatole Hotel on Nov. 14-17. Protests were held every day, with “No Sleep for Genociders” noise demonstrations taking place with drums, horns, tambourines and pots and pans at 10:00 p.m. on two nights. This gave attendees nighttime reminders that Zionists will get no rest in Dallas.

Apparently, the JNF realized that strong opposition to their conference was building, because the group announced on its web page that it had “contracted with a private security company to oversee coordination and implementation of security at our conference. In addition, we are in constant contact with local law enforcement and the FBI.”

Protesters observed a huge number of Dallas police and many plainclothes law enforcement officers as well as several low-flying overhead drones each day.

Jewish Voice for Peace blocked traffic and planted a tree in the middle of a busy street near the Hilton on Nov. 14. Dallas police arrested 10 people, charging them with obstructing a highway. Protesters were also issued criminal trespass warnings from a private business in the 2200 block of Stemmons Freeway.

A “Colonizers Out of Texas Chalk the Block” action was held on the sidewalks around the hotel hosting the conference on Nov. 15. A statewide mobilization protest took place on Nov. 16 followed by a “Shut Down the Streets Car Rally” on Nov. 17.

This reporter went to Dallas on one of the two buses from Houston that left from different mosques on Nov. 16. Both buses were filled with many generations of Palestinians and their supporters. Buses also came from Austin and San Antonio, Texas. With a very loud sound truck and hundreds of massive Palestinian flags, close to 3,000 people marched and rallied for five hours that day.

According to JVP: “The Jewish National Fund (JNF) is one of the oldest and largest organizations behind the theft of Palestinian land and the support of segregated, Jewish-only settlements on this stolen land. Now, the JNF seems to be fueling and providing cover for genocide of Palestinians — all by claiming to do so in the name of Jewish safety.

“As Jews, we will continue to stand up to the JNF and other right-wing organizations which enable the displacement of Palestinian families and Jewish supremacy.”

One of the young protesters proclaimed on the bus ride back to Houston: “I think the JNF got the message. Zionist genociders and hate are not welcome in Texas.”