PDF of November 21 print issue
Resistance grows as West Asia war widens
Resistance grows as West Asia war widens
Solidarity with Samidoun and Charlotte Kates!
Trump, a new world order, old MAGA threats
Editorials:
Cabinet dysfunction
Fight MAGA & war
NYC protest: ’Gaza, Gaza you will rise!’
Struggle to save Chinatown from Sixers Arena
Machinists strike at Boeing wins good contract
The historic 1974 Boston march against racism
Grassroots organizing overturns abortion bans
UAW members to leaders: Divest from genocide!
Leslie Feinberg revolutionized transgender rights
Tear Down the Walls:
Yahya Al-Sinwar’s last will, testament
Free Georges Abdallah, Lebanese fighter
Kenneth Foster: Victim of racist injustice
Mundo Obrero:
El mayor ganador de la campaña electoral!
Unir para luchar contra MAGA y la guerra
Download the PDF
More PDF back-issues here.