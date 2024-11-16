Disability rights are workers rights!

For the last few years, the monthly Second Sunday Dialogue public meetings of the Disability Justice and Rights Caucus of Workers World Party (DJRC) have been discussing the idea of a transitional demand: a “Disability Justice, Full Employment, Health care and Education Second Bill of Rights” amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The DJRC drafted the following, revised on Sept. 8, 2024:

Everyone shall have a right to be educated to the best of their ability at no cost to themselves regardless of their income or the cost of their education. All student loan debts shall be abolished and do not have to be paid back. Education shall be a right, not a privilege. Everyone shall have the right to a job that their education and/or experience enables them to do. The federal, state and local governments shall provide such jobs and all necessary training to anyone who shall have the education and/or the ability and/or the desire to do that job, should other entities have failed to provide such jobs.

All workers’ rights shall be extended to every worker in the country, including precarious workers, such as incarcerated people, immigrant and migrant workers, domestic workers, gig workers, temporary workers, disabled workers, sex workers and other workers. These rights include the right to a minimum wage, the right to strike, the right to a retirement eligibility age to receive social security benefits, the right to a retirement pension and the right to representation by a union or other worker advocacy organization.