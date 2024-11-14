Hamas calls on people of the world to mobilize

The following statement from Hamas, entitled “A call for global public mobilization against the Zionist aggression on Gaza and the siege in the north, denouncing the war of genocide and starvation, and supporting the resilience of our people and their rights,” was posted Nov. 13, 2024, on Resistance News Network.

We call on the peoples and forces of our Arab and Islamic nations, as well as all freedom-loving people worldwide, to escalate all forms of demonstrations and mass marches this coming Friday, Nov. 15; Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17 across all cities, capitals, and public squares in the Arab, Islamic, and global arenas. They should surround the embassies of the zionist entity and those of its supporting nations, in protest against the ongoing zionist aggression on Gaza, denouncing the siege of its northern regions, and exposing and condemning the genocide war and starvation inflicted upon the civilians of our Palestinian people.

Furthermore, we urge the denunciation of U.S., British, and German support for the occupation in its war and aggression against Gaza.

Let the voices of freedom ring out loud and clear against the zionist crimes and massacres against our people in Gaza for over a year, against the starvation of our people in the northern Gaza Strip, and against the ongoing genocide war on innocent civilians.

Our steadfast and patient people in Gaza look to the masses of their nation and to the free people of the world to participate actively and to exert pressure by all means until the aggression ceases and the genocide ends.

The statement was lightly edited.