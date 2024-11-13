Peoplehood draws hundreds in Philly

Philadelphia

The 24th annual Peoplehood Parade and Pageant took place in Philadelphia on Nov. 9, a sunny fall Saturday. The event featured hundreds of community activists representing a diverse range of neighborhood organizations. Drummers and musicians, colorful banners, signs, puppets and other props drew people from their homes, some to watch and others to join the parade.

The route zigzagged through West Philadelphia streets from the Paul Robeson House all the way to Clark Park, where Spiral Q presented their annual pageant highlighting current struggles for justice, equality, peace and a better life.

“The Peoplehood Parade joyfully lifts up PEOPLE, especially the everyday Philadelphians working toward collective liberation,” is how Spiral Q describes their yearly event. Coming just days after the election of ultraright former President Donald Trump as the next U.S. president, the spirited event proved that people are not taking a step back from organizing in their communities.

Participating organizations included activists fighting for an end to genocide in Palestine, fighting the building of a billionaires’ sports arena in Chinatown, fighting against the climate crisis and fighting the city’s use of police to clear drug users from the Kensington neighborhood — instead of investing more in drug treatment, health care and a host of other needs.

The Philadelphia Alliance Against Imperialism — which includes ANAKBAYAN, Black Alliance for Peace, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Friends of Swazi Freedom, Korea Peace Now, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, and World World Party — marched as a contingent for the first time in Peoplehood.

The people united will never be defeated!