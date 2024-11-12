Seattle march against ‘two-party war machine’

About 800 people protested in Seattle on Nov. 9 in a “March and rally against Trump and the two-party war machine,” exposing the election of former President Donal Trump as an attack on the working class.

The demonstration rallied at the base of the Space Needle and marched downtown. It was called by the International League for Peoples Struggle, an internationalist organization with many Filipino members. The lead banner read, “Build the Peoples Movement – Fight Repression, War & Genocide!”

Other march banners read, “U.S. Out of Everywhere – Cut Ties with Boeing – Free Palestine” and “Immigrants Fight Back.” Large numbers of immigrant rights supporters were on the march, protesting Trump’s threat to deport thousands of immigrants with national guard troops.

Speakers included a spokesperson for SUPER (Students for Palestinian Equality & Return), a culinary worker speaking about organizing a union at the University of Washington, anti-police brutality activist Castile Hightower and a representative of the International Migrants Alliance. Several speakers denounced the two party system, saying that neither the Democrats nor Republicans are options.

Marchers chanted, “From Palestine to Mexico, border walls have got to go!” A spokesperson for ILPS said, “We are here to show just how connected our struggles are and what we have to do in order to win a new system to win our true liberation.”