Popular Front and Hamas on the outcome of the U.S. elections

The following statements from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Central Media Department and Hamas were published on Resistance News Network on Nov. 6, 2024.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)

[Donald] Trump’s victory will reinforce the U.S. anti-Palestinian approach, and the Democratic Party’s loss is a natural result of its direct involvement in the zionist war of genocide.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine affirms that Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s victory in the U.S. elections does not, in any way, signify a real change in the hostile approach that successive U.S. administrations have pursued against our Palestinian people and their just cause.

There is no fundamental difference between the Republican and Democratic parties; both have contributed to supporting the zionist entity and participated in the war of genocide against our people, whether through policies or unlimited military and diplomatic support.

Our people have never placed their hopes on any candidate from either the Democratic or Republican parties, as we have never witnessed any positive change in U.S. administration policies, which have consistently aligned fully with the zionist entity, providing it with military funding and all forms of political, legal and diplomatic protection.

The Democratic Party’s loss is a logical result of its complicity with the zionist entity; it rejected calls from supporters of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian community and Arab and Muslim communities in the United States to pressure for an end to the war of genocide in Gaza, continuing its support for aggression against our people.

Today, the Democrats are paying the price for ignoring these demands at the ballot box. We in the Popular Front do not expect any positive development from a Donald Trump administration; rather, we anticipate an escalation in hostile policies against our people, fully biased in favor of the zionist entity.

We call on supporters of the Palestinian people, as well as movements, organizations and groups that stand with our cause in the United States, to intensify pressure on the new U.S. administration to end its support for the zionist entity.

We see in the popular and student movements that stand in solidarity with Gaza, along with the emergence of small, free voices and parties, a glimmer of hope that could contribute to even a slight change in the U.S. stance on our cause.

Hamas

In light of the results indicating Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. election, we in the Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas affirm the following:

Our position regarding the new U.S. administration will depend on its stances and practical actions towards our Palestinian people, their legitimate rights and their just cause.

It is unfortunate to note that all successive U.S. administrations, since the occupation of Palestine in 1948, have held negative stances on the Palestinian cause. They have consistently been the primary supporter of the zionist occupation in all fields, and the previous administration followed a path biased towards occupation and aggression, providing political and military cover for zionist war criminals to continue some of the most horrific acts of genocide in modern history, solidifying its role as a full partner in the killing of tens of thousands of our people, including children, women and the elderly.

We call for an end to the blind bias toward the zionist occupation and for serious and genuine efforts to stop the war of extermination and aggression against our Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, to end the aggression against our brotherly Lebanese people, to halt the provision of military support and political cover for the zionist entity and to recognize our people’s legitimate rights.

The elected U.S. President is urged to heed the voices that have risen from within U.S. society itself for more than a year since the zionist aggression on Gaza, rejecting occupation and genocide and objecting to support and bias toward the zionist entity.

The new U.S. administration must understand that our Palestinian people will continue to confront the abhorrent zionist occupation and will not accept any path that detracts from their legitimate rights to freedom, independence, self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

The statements were lightly edited.