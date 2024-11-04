Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine calls for boycott of U.S. elections

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Central Media issued the following statement on Nov. 4, 2024, at Resistance News Network.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine calls for a boycott of the Democratic and Republican parties and emphasizes the need for not voting for advocates of genocide and supporters of colonialism.

The Popular Front calls on all the free people of the U.S., especially supporters of the Palestinian people, Palestinian and Arab communities, as well as Black organizations and minority organizations, to boycott the Democratic and Republican parties in the U.S. elections scheduled for tomorrow, as both share clear colonial objectives aimed at the genocide of our people and the reinforcement of the zionist settler project.

Both parties have been directly involved in the ongoing war of genocide against our Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, never hiding their blatant bias in favor of the occupation and their continuous support for its racist policies that target the existence of the Palestinian people and uproot them from their land.

The stances of the two U.S. parties reflect an explicit endorsement of ethnic cleansing, legitimizing zionist crimes and massacres against our people through financial, political and military support for the zionist entity. Statements by leaders of these parties seek to beautify and justify their imperialist policies, using colonial rhetoric that views the Palestinian people as an obstacle to their so-called “civilizational project,” while their election campaigns overlook the heinous crimes committed daily against Palestinian civilians, especially women and children, in an attempt to mask the true face of the occupation and legitimize its crimes.

The Democratic and Republican parties continue their efforts to gain the support of zionist lobbies and influential powers, in pursuits aimed at reinforcing policies of mass displacement and systematic oppression against Palestinians.

In this context, the Popular Front renews its explicit call for all honorable individuals within U.S. society not to vote for these two parties, which use U.S. taxpayer money, drawn from the blood of the people of the U.S., to support the zionist genocide regime.

The Popular Front sees the boycott of these two zionist-aligned parties in tomorrow’s U.S. elections as a moral stance no less significant than any other form of solidarity with the Palestinian people and the rights of oppressed peoples.

It is also an effective means of exposing the falsity of U.S. slogans that speak of freedom and human rights. The United States, through its political tools, seeks to exploit these concepts to justify its crimes and perpetuate its hegemony over nations, without regard for the rights of Palestinians who face the worst types of crimes.

Finally, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine considers the boycott of the two parties a clear internal message to the U.S. administration and the international system surrounding it: Those who collude in the shedding of our people’s blood and their displacement should not receive the votes of the world’s free people and our communities, who refuse to be complicit in their election or serve as silent witnesses to their criminal policies in power.

The statement was slightly edited.