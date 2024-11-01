Despite fierce opposition, Philadelphia City Council introduces billionaires’ arena bill

Philadelphia

Which side are you on? That’s the question being asked of 17 Philadelphia City Council members over the next few weeks.

On one side are several billionaires proposing a $1.55 billion 76ers basketball arena next to the Chinatown community in Center City.

On the people’s side are workers, residents and small business owners in neighborhoods adjacent to the site of the proposed predatory development. People who work and live in Washington Square West, the Gayborhood and Chinatown all consider the arena an existential threat to their communities’ existence.

That’s why hundreds of opponents protested inside and outside City Council chambers as Councilmember Mark Squilla supported the billionaires’ project on Oct. 24 by introducing 13 pieces of legislation that, if approved, would allow the 76ers to build the arena in Center City. Instead of allowing opposition from the community to be heard, City Council police physically dragged Save Chinatown activist Debbie Wei from the hearing.

Vivian Chang, executive director of Asian Americans United, put it all in perspective: “It’s us against the billionaires. It’s community versus people who want to take from it. So we keep showing up, because we know there is still so much more fight to go. We’re ready to see this fight all the way through to the end, and the end is keeping Chinatown the way it is.” (tinyurl.com/2t4r2xs5 )

A working–class issue

A poll in September revealed 69% of the city’s residents oppose the arena. (tinyurl.com/bdfhnj75 )

Yet, the Philadelphia Building Construction Trades Council, representing 50 construction unions — many of whose members live outside the city — has sided with the billionaires against the interests of the majority of their siblings in Philadelphia’s working class.

Studies have shown that where arenas are built, wages for Black workers fall, because retail, service and hospitality workers make less money. Aramark workers at Philadelphia’s football, basketball and baseball stadiums represented by UNITE HERE! Local 274 recently went on strike for four days in an effort to win higher wages and benefits. There is still no agreement on a new contract. (workers.org/2024/10/80990/)

The city’s community impact study predicted 50% of Chinatown businesses will be negatively impacted. Part of the current Fashion District Mall will be removed, meaning hundreds of jobs for Asian, Black, Indigenous and other people of color will be eliminated.

76Place won’t pay local property taxes, and developers want state and federal subsidies. The 76ers arena could cost the city and state $1 billion in lost tax revenue — translating to less money for schools and neighborhoods.

Instead of supporting an arena project that might provide jobs to their members for a short term but would harm the surrounding communities for decades, the construction trades would do better by demanding projects that are sorely needed in the poorest big city in the U.S. — such as new schools, libraries, day-care centers, mass transit, parks and improved infrastructure.

Many workers support the “No Arena in the Heart of our City” movement. Members of the Philly Black Workers Project and National Domestic Workers Association were present and active in the protests at City Hall on Oct 24. Educators, nurses and doctors have also been opposed to the arena and have joined many rallies in solidarity with the struggle to save Chinatown.

Hundreds of workers have signed the “Pro-Union, Pro-Chinatown Workers say NO ARENA IN THE HEART OF OUR CITY!” petition.

Which side are you on? All workers should be on the people’s side and oppose the construction of an arena that would displace the last community of color in Center City. And every council member should be too.

To sign the petition go to: tinyurl.com/3nkvkaax.