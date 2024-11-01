Protests greet Kamala Harris rally in Houston 

Houston

A pro-reproductive rights rally anywhere in Texas is a great idea, especially in Houston, the state’s largest city. When the rally took place, including huge hometown favorite singer Beyoncé Knowles, it literally attracted millions of people!

But when it’s a campaign rally being held by Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, it’s a terrible idea. Harris’ support for the genocide in Palestine, along with that of her boss President Joe Biden, is criminal and must be exposed and stopped.

When the Palestinian Youth Movement learned that Harris would be in Houston, the group told supporters: “The current administration, which Kamala is a part of, has the ability to enact an arms embargo and put an end to this genocide but refuses. We know the direct role in the genocide of our people and refuse to sit idle as Kamala parades around in a desperate attempt to garner votes without meeting the demands of the people or ending U.S. complicity.”

Houston PYM and allies demonstrated on Oct. 25 outside the downtown Shell Soccer Stadium. Chants of “No Vote for Genocide!” greeted those attending the rally.

According to Caleb Granger, one of the protesters, “We received a mixed reaction from those going into the stadium. Most were indifferent, but we did get some support, but there was also some hostility.”

The other popular chant was “Kamala, Kamala, You Can’t Hide! We Charge You with Genocide!.” The Houston Chronicle reported that 1.5 million people signed up to attend the rally, and the stadium was totally filled with 30,000 people. A few small groups of Pro-Palestine activists got inside the stadium and tried to disrupt the rally but were immediately escorted out.

The demonstration was supported by Al-Awda, Jewish Voice for Peace, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Rice University Students for Justice in Palestine, and others.