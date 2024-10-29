New York City: Cuba solidarity to end the U.S. blockade

Activists held a spirited rally at Grand Central Station in New York City on Oct. 27 to demand an end to the illegal U.S. blockade of Cuba imposed in 1960. Another demand was the removal of Cuba from the States Sponsors of Terrorism List.

The rally was one of many pro-Cuba events held around the country as the United Nations General Assembly is set to vote Oct. 30 on its annual resolution to end the U.S. embargo against Cuba.

This year will be the 32nd time the UNGA has voted on the resolution, which has consistently been supported by all but two countries, the U.S. and Israel. Last year representatives from 187 countries voted in favor and Ukraine abstained, and once again, the U.S. and Israel opposed it.

The organizing for this yearly action was initiated by the New York/New Jersey Cuba Si Coalition which includes many other organizations and individuals.

Activists in attendance represented the Venceremos Brigade, IFCO/Pastors for Peace, December 12th Movement, Workers World Party, NYC Communist Party, Democratic Socialists of America, United National Anti-War Coalition, Bronx Anti-War Coalition, Struggle La Lucha, Party For Socialism and Liberation, and Partido Libre D19.

Cuba has been facing tremendous difficulties due to the failure of its electrical grid. This problem is directly related to the blockade which makes it close to impossible for Cuba to procure the materials needed to repair the aging electrical system.