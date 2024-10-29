Portland protests U.S. attacks on Cuba

By Evan Reif

Portland, Oregon

On October 26 the Portland End the Blockade of Cuba Coalition, made up of local activists and organizations, protested the criminal, illegal blockade of Cuba imposed by the United States. After a series of speeches by representatives of Workers World Party, Freedom Road Socialist Organization and the University of Portland Cuba Solidarity Committee, demonstrators marched through the popular Saturday farmers’ market with chants of “Cuba Si! Bloqueo no!”

Even though the U.S. has orchestrated terrorist atrocities on Cuban soil on a regular basis and still protects terrorists responsible for killing dozens of innocent Cubans, Washington designates Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism.” This is a legal and economic weapon used to tighten the siege against Cuba, unilaterally issuing severe sanctions to any country or company which has dealings with Cuba.

This not only negatively impacts the life and liberty of the Cuban people; it is in direct contradiction to the U.S.’s supposed dedication to “free trade.” Already experiencing hardship because of the devastating blockade, the island and its people suffer from severe deprivation thanks to this designation, a grimly ironic proclamation coming from the largest sponsor of terrorism in the world, the U.S. government.

Now, the Cuban people are facing severe fuel and parts shortages which have brought widespread electricity blackouts to the island. As the American noose tightens around Cuba’s neck, international solidarity is more important than ever.

During her speech, WWP member Madison Johnson quoted from WWP General Secretary Larry Holmes, saying:

“Anti-imperialism is a pillar of proletarian or working-class internationalism. Internationalism is the solidarity in theory and in practice of the workers and oppressed peoples of the world. Fascism is based on reactionary imperialist nationalism. Its purpose is to have the workers fighting each other instead of capitalism.

“Internationalism on the other hand is the exact opposite of fascism and the enemy of fascism. U.S. imperialism may be diminished but it remains the leader of the capitalist world, and this reality requires that the working-class movement in the U.S. has the strongest internationalist orientation, especially in practice. A new workers’ movement in the U.S. that is not strong on internationalism would remain chained to imperialism.”

It is only through action that we can break the chains and let Cuba live. Now, more than ever, we must mobilize to defend the Cuban Revolution from the forces of international capital.