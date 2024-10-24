Justice for Palestine! Support Workers World

The world has watched in horror for the last year as Israel has dropped thousands of U.S.-supplied 2,000-lb. bombs on Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The media says over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 16,000 children, medical and humanitarian aid workers and journalists. The July Lancet medical journal cited up to 186,000 fatalities, but thousands more have died since that report was issued.

Our newspaper has written the real news and in our editorials has railed against the racist Zionist state’s military siege of Gaza and now the occupied West Bank and Lebanon in its expansionist goals in West Asia.

WW is partisan, siding with the besieged Palestinian people — those struggling to survive, those facing Israel Occupation Forces’ violence and Zionist settler attacks and those imprisoned. We support the Palestinian Resistance, which is fighting for their people’s rights, land and an end to occupation and repression. They seek their basic rights to freedom and self-determination.

WW articles expose and condemn the complicity of the U.S. government which staunchly backs the Israeli state, giving it billions of dollars for warfare while supplying the powerful weapons used to bomb Gaza, kill its people and destroy its infrastructure, even hospitals. President Joe Biden speaks of “peace” and an imminent “ceasefire,” yet the bombs keep flowing.

Our newspaper refutes the corporate media’s lies, distortions and bigotry. If you want to read the truth about Israel’s war and the U.S. role — and share our solidarity with the Palestinian people — Workers World is the newspaper for you.

