Tenth annual commemoration of Indigenous Peoples Day Web head:

Seattle

Hundreds of Indigenous people and their supporters marched in downtown Seattle on Oct.14 in the 10th annual Indigenous Peoples Day march in the city.

Indigenous Peoples Day takes the place of Columbus Day, the U.S. federal holiday that recognized the 1492 racist, murderous invader. The day honors the resilience and resistance of Native peoples to colonialism and genocide as the First People of the Americas.

The Seattle commemoration included a rally and round dance for world peace. The march was led by the Sacred Water Canoe Family and the Owaste Lakota Singers/Drummers. Speakers at the city center included representatives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and the Palestinian Youth Movement. Other Indigenous Peoples Day activities continued around the city into the evening.