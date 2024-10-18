From despair to revolution: the Bronx’s path to defeating addiction

The following article was issued by the Bronx Anti-War Coalition on Oct. 13, 2024.

The Bronx Anti-War Coalition hosted a film screening on Oct. 11 of the documentary “Dope is Death” as part of our guerrilla cinema series. The widely attended event featured a Q&A session with former Young Lord and acupuncturist Walter Bosque, where community members engaged in a lively discussion about continuing and expanding the revolutionary movement of healing.

In recent years, the Bronx, a predominantly Black, Brown and working-class borough in one of the most densely populated areas of Turtle Island, has experienced a sharp rise in opioid use, including oxycodone, street fentanyl and heroin.

We recognize that drug use, particularly opioids, is not merely a personal struggle but a symptom of systemic issues rooted in capitalism and government neglect. This crisis profoundly harms our community. Those most affected by poverty, alienation and exploitation often turn to drugs for temporary relief from oppressive daily conditions. Addiction burdens those already suffering from state-imposed violence and capitalist exploitation.

Rather than supporting and uplifting working-class communities, capitalist society allows drugs like fentanyl, heroin and crack to infiltrate and erode social bonds, deteriorate health and stifle revolutionary potential. Addiction acts as a tool of oppression, weakening communities and diverting energy away from organizing and resistance.

Yet history tells a different story — one of resilience and healing. Revolutionary movements, including those in the Bronx, demonstrate that communities can overcome addiction and reclaim their strength.

The documentary “Dope is Death” highlights the late Dr. Mutulu Shakur’s transformative work with the Young Lords and the Black Panther Party, who used acupuncture to combat drug dependency. Their efforts not only rescued individuals from addiction but also empowered the community to rebuild, laying the groundwork for revolutionary change.

This history reminds us that overcoming addiction involves more than personal recovery; it encompasses collective healing, restoring social solidarity and reviving the revolutionary spirit necessary to challenge the systems that breed inequality and despair.

China’s revolutionary role

We would be remiss not to acknowledge China’s pioneering role in this effort. The Opium Wars (1839–1860) illustrate how British imperialist powers, supported by the U.S., exploited China by flooding it with opium to enforce unfavorable trade conditions. By the late 19th century, nearly 10% of China’s population was addicted to opium, creating a national crisis.

After the 1949 revolution, the People’s Republic of China swiftly eradicated opium production and consumption through revolutionary social reform. They treated 10 million addicts, executed drug dealers and replanted opium-growing regions with new crops. What had been a century-long scourge was resolved within four years.

Mao Zedong’s landmark 1965 health-care speech and his June 26 directive emphasized accessible health care in rural areas, leading to the “barefoot doctors” program. This initiative trained community health workers to provide basic medical services in rural areas, blending modern and traditional medicine to meet the needs of underserved communities. By 1968, this program became a key component of national health policy.

As we celebrate 75 years of the Chinese Revolution, China’s achievements in eradicating addiction, reducing poverty and advancing public health testify to the transformative potential of revolutionary movements. Ultimately, China’s rise as a global power signifies the rise of the Global South, as it extends a helping hand to nations historically oppressed by the U.S. empire and sanctions.

The history of resistance and social healing in the Bronx and China resonates with the experiences of Gaza. In the 1980s, under Israeli military occupation, the Gaza Strip faced significant social issues, including drug addiction, alcoholism and crime, exacerbated by Israeli policies designed to demoralize the Palestinian people and weaken resistance.

Hamas combats drug addiction in Gaza

Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas, and his comrades recognized the destructive impact of these social challenges and took decisive action. They created Muslim youth associations, community clubs and Islamic social gatherings to combat drug trafficking, help individuals overcome addiction and strengthen social cohesion. Hamas’ community-based approach improved health and social fabric, building respect and trust among the Palestinian people.

Before becoming a political party with a military wing, Hamas focused on healing and uplifting the people of Gaza. By the time the First Intifada began in 1987, Hamas had earned the trust and support of many Palestinians through its efforts to address social needs.

These early initiatives laid the groundwork for Hamas’ later influence as a leading force in Palestinian resistance against Zionist occupation. Hamas’ uncompromising stance and willingness to resist by any means necessary threaten the occupation, prompting the U.S. to label it a terrorist organization.

When Hamas was democratically elected by the Palestinian people in 2006, the U.S. and Israel responded with measures that undermined Palestinian self-determination. These included refusing to recognize the election results, splitting the Palestinian government into two — with Hamas as the governing body in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank — and initiating the brutal blockade on Gaza that has lasted 18 years.

Today, Hamas remains at the forefront of the Palestinian liberation struggle, coordinating with other resistance factions in the region in what has become the Palestinian revolution.

This history of social resilience and organized resistance across the Bronx, the People’s Republic of China and Gaza highlights the power of community-led healing in the face of systemic oppression.