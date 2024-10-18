Hamas statement: Martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar ‘will only strengthen our resistance’

Hamas posted the statement below on Resistance News Network on Oct. 18.

With all the pride, dignity and honor, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, mourns to our Palestinian people, to our entire nation and to the free people of the world, one of the noblest and bravest men, a man who dedicated his life for Palestine and gave his soul for the sake of Allah on the path to its liberation. He was true to Allah, and Allah was true to him, choosing him as a martyr alongside his fellow martyrs: We mourn the great national leader, the Mujahid Martyr Brother Yahya Al-Sinwar (Abu Ibrahim), Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Commander of Al-Aqsa Flood Battle.

He rose as a heroic martyr, advancing and never retreating, wielding his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation army at the frontlines. He moved between all combat positions, steadfast and stationed on the honored land of Gaza, defending the land of Palestine and its holy sites, inspiring the spirit of endurance, patience, steadfastness and resistance.

Our great people, our Arab and Islamic nations and the free people of the world: The martyred leader Yahya Al-Sinwar lived as a mujahid, and from his youth, he carved his path within the ranks of Hamas, engaging in its resistance operations. During 23 years of imprisonment, he triumphed over the zionist jailer. After his release in the Wafa al-Ahrar deal, he continued his contributions, planning and fighting until his eyes witnessed, on October 7, 2023, the day of the great flood that shook the depths of the entity, exposing the fragility of its supposed security.

The heroic epics of our people and the valor of our victorious resistance followed, until he attained the highest rank and the noblest medal, ascending as a witness and a martyr, content with the jihad and sacrifice he offered. The martyr leader Yahya Al-Sinwar followed in the footsteps of great martyred leaders, including the founding martyr Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Dr. Abdelaziz Al-Rantisi, Al-Maqadmeh, Abu Shanab, Jamal Mansour, Jamal Saleem, the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, along with the caravan of martyrs from all our leaders and people.

Martyrdom ‘making us more determined and steadfast’

We affirm that these sacrifices will continue to illuminate our path and drive us to more resilience and steadfastness. Hamas remains committed to the promise of its founding leaders and martyrs until the aspirations of our people are fully realized: the complete liberation and return, and the establishment of the Palestinian state on the entire national soil with Al-Quds as its capital, by Allah’s will. This will become a curse upon the invading occupiers who are strangers to this land.

Our great people, our Arab and Islamic nations and the free people of the world: The martyrdom of Brother Leader Yahya Al-Sinwar, along with all the leaders and icons of the movement who preceded him on the path of honor, martyrdom and the project of liberation and return, will only strengthen Hamas and our resistance, making us more determined and steadfast in following their path, honoring their blood and sacrifices. A movement that offers its leaders and members as martyrs in defense of the rights of its people is a noble, genuine movement deeply rooted in its people.

To those lamenting the captured occupiers held by the resistance, we say: They will not return except with the cessation of aggression on Gaza, its withdrawal and the release of our heroic prisoners from the occupation’s jails. We continue in the path of Hamas, and the spirit of Al-Aqsa Flood will remain a living flame in the hearts of our people. We remain faithful to your pledge, Abu Ibrahim, and your banner will never fall but will remain high and proudly raised.

Peace be upon you, Abu Ibrahim, the humble, devout and pious man. Peace be upon you, the prisoner. Peace be upon you, the fighter. Peace be upon you, the martyr. Peace be upon you, for history will record that you wrote the first line in the war of liberation and the end of the occupation. May Allah have mercy on you and grant you the highest place in paradise with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs and the righteous, and what excellent companions they are. And it is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.

This statement has been lightly edited.