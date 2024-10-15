Jewish Voice for Peace tells Wall Street: Stop complicity with Israel’s genocide

Five hundred members of Jewish Voice for Peace held a dramatic sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Oct. 14, the official holiday recognizing Indigenous People’s Day. They demanded an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and an end to the complicit role that Raytheon, Lockheed and other war-profiteering corporations play in supporting the mass murders.

Some JVP activists chained themselves to the outside doors of the Exchange before police arrested more than 200 of the participants, including elders and descendants of Holocaust survivors. One of the main chants at the sit-in was “Gaza bombed, Wall Street booms. Fund health care, housing, FEMA, not genocide!”

– Monica Moorehead