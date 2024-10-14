Palestinian resistance salutes Hezbollah attack on Israeli occupiers

The following statement was issued by the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement Central Media on Sunday, Oct. 13 on Resistance News Network.

We congratulate the qualitative operation carried out by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon by targeting a sensitive zionist military base of the “Golani Brigade” with an attack drone in the south of the occupied city of Haifa, which led to the killing and wounding of dozens of zionist enemy soldiers.

This qualitative operation comes to direct a new security and military blow to the zionist enemy at the height of its arrogance and security alert and proves that the resistance still has the final say in the field despite the scale of the aggression and the great sacrifices.

We praise the jihad and sacrifices of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, who are directing qualitative and painful blows to the zionist enemy in the field and deep within the usurping entity.

The fascist zionist enemy must await more of the might of our fighters in Palestine and Lebanon, and the usurping entity must realize that it is in an open war with the nation and that the continuation of its aggression against our people and our nation will inflict more losses, defeats, disappointment and failure on it.

We call for intensifying the qualitative and painful operations deep inside the criminal zionist entity, as the corrupt enemy only understands the language of force and spears and will not be deterred except by more blows to its head.