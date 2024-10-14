The Union of Political Emigrants and Political Prisoners of Ukraine and International Anti-Fascist Solidarity with Ukraine issued the statement below in September 2024.

We appeal for the cessation of arms supplies from the United States, France, Britain and the European Union to the illegitimate Zelensky regime in Kiev and to stop the demands of France and Great Britain to launch “Storm Shadow” missile strikes deep into the territory of Russia!

The World is currently facing the possibility of two major regional wars: one in Europe, a possible nuclear war between Russia and NATO, and another that could engulf the entire Middle East. Both of these wars are the result of years of aggression and expansion by NATO through its puppet government in Kiev and by the same Western powers through their war machine in the heart of the Middle East, Israel.

The French and British governments and the “free” media did not inform the residents of their countries that the “Storm Shadow” missile strikes from the territory of Ukraine should be programmed by French and British military personnel on the ground in Ukraine, which de facto leads the armed forces of these countries into a state of war with Russia.

Also, the French government allows and organizes the ever-increasing dispatch of mercenaries from France, Poland and Latin America to the combat zone of the Ukrainian conflict and organizes terrorist activity in Africa, in the Sahel region. Groups of these mercenaries are already actively involved in the escalation of the conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

They did not tell the people in France and Britain that the only thing keeping these countries from the madness of “acting alone” by launching missile strikes against Russia is that they need permission from the United States, which controls the satellite data and software used by the Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles.

France, the United Kingdom and the United States refused to officially condemn the genocide of civilians in Gaza and for 10 years almost completely ignored the thousands of victims of bombing, famine and disease in Yemen. We have not seen open doors and red carpets for Palestinian or Yemeni refugees!

Both the Kiev regime and Israel enjoy the support of France, the United Kingdom and the United States, which have called the enemies of the Kiev authorities and Israel “terrorists.”

Now they are covering up the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Lebanon and have declared the assassination of Secretary-General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah a success in the fight against “terrorism.”

We appeal to all to join us in calling for an end to this madness and the achievement of genuine peace agreements in Gaza, Lebanon, Myanmar, Ukraine and Yemen,

We demand: