Protest in Bangladesh demands: Ban Israel from the United Nations! Declares nationwide protests on October 7

The following are excerpts from a message Workers World received from Razequzzaman Ratan of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh:

On Oct. 2 the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) organized a powerful rally and protest march in front of the National Press Club of Dhaka, capital city of Bangladesh, demanding an immediate halt to the genocide in Lebanon and Palestine and calling for Israel’s expulsion from the United Nations.

Comrade Bazlur Rashid Firoz, the Coordinator of the Left Democratic Alliance and the general secretary of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (SPB), stated that there is currently a genocide taking place in Lebanon. With the backing of the U.S., Israel is attacking Palestine and Lebanon nonstop, defying international opinion. Belligerent Israel needs to be stopped. The United Nations is unable to play an effective role in preventing the war promoted by Zionist Israel. The Israeli warlord should be brought to trial for war crimes in an international tribunal, and Israel should be expelled from the United Nations, he said.

Comrade Shah Alam, the President of Communist Party of Bangladesh, also spoke at the rally. Also in attendance were Iqbal Kabir Zahid, the General Secretary of the Revolutionary Communist League; Moshrafa Mishu, the General Secretary of the Democratic Revolutionary Party; Masdu Rana, the Coordinator of SPB (Marxist); and Abdul Ali, the Executive President of the Samajtantrik Party.

Protesting against Zionist Israel’s bombs, ground operations and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a nationwide demonstration program was declared for Oct. 7.