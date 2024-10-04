PFLP statement on massive bombing in Beirut suburb

This statement on massive bombing in Beirut suburb was issued by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine on Sept. 27, 2024, and was posted at Resistance News Network.

The massacre in Dahiye [Beirut, Lebanon] is a full-fledged genocidal crime planned by the U.S.-zionist regime, to which the resistance will respond with stronger and wider responses.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine affirmed that the massive bloody massacre committed by the occupation by dropping tons of bombs on residential buildings in the southern suburbs [of Beirut] is a full-fledged and proven crime of genocide, which was decided and managed by the head of the occupation government from inside the United Nations headquarters, with planning and coordination with the criminal U.S. administration.

The Front stressed its full solidarity with Hezbollah and the brotherly Lebanese people, and its confidence in the will of the leadership and men of the resistance and their ability to make the criminal terrorist enemy pay for these heinous crimes against the brotherly Lebanese people.

The Front stressed that this major and widespread crime will bring the resistance’s response to a new phase that is broader and deeper, and at the level of this major crime.

The Front denounced the shameful international complicity with the genocidal war waged by the occupation, stressing that the genocidal criminal [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu directed this crime from inside the U.N. headquarters, and that this crime would not have happened without the full U.S. partnership and support for the occupation and its crimes.

The Front considered that the occupation’s claim of targeting resistance leaders is nothing but a search for pretexts to carry out its brutal crimes against civilian residential blocks, and that there is no reason that allows any party to commit such brutal genocidal crimes.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Department

September 27, 2024