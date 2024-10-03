Philadelphia: U.S./Israel – Hands off Lebanon and Gaza!

Photos and caption: Joe Piette

Hundreds of people, diverse and multigenerational, marched in Philadelphia on Sept. 25 to protest continued U.S./Israeli bombing and other acts of violence against the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

The march started at the posh Rittenhouse Square and ended near Jefferson Hospital. As the Israeli Occupation Force has destroyed much of Gaza’s medical infrastructure, Jefferson profits from its close ties to Israel, including a collaborative agreement with Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s largest medical center.