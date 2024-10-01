East and Gulf Coast longshore workers on strike!

Philadelphia

On the first day of the longshore workers strike, workers picketed at the Packer Terminal in South Philadelphia. At least 45,000 dockworkers across 36 East and Gulf Coast ports began striking after their contract expired early morning, Oct. 1, the first such strike in the U.S. since 1977. The work stoppage could disrupt supply chains and cause delays.

The International Longshoremen’s Association is fighting for higher wages and less automation, while the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, pushes for increased technology use to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The union is demanding a $5-an-hour raise each year for six years, while the Alliance is offering $2.50/hour annually. Union members with six or more years of experience currently earn up to $39 an hour.

Under the terms of the last six-year contract, the owners made massive profits during COVID-19, raising the cost of shipping each cargo container from $6,000 to as much as $30,000, while workers’ wages remained stagnant.