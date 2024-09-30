Historic event in the U.S. celebrates China at 75

October 1, 2024, marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, when Mao Zedong declared that “the Chinese people have stood up.” The Friends of Socialist China organized events in London on Sept. 28 – and, along with Workers World Party, in New York City, on Sept. 29, to celebrate the enormous role China plays in the world today and its contributions to the global struggle.

Speakers addressed the growing danger from U.S. threats, military encirclement and hostile anti-China propaganda that are escalating daily and the need for progressive forces to join together to explain and defend China. Other remarks emphasized China’s important role in providing support for developing countries in Africa and the Global South, including the significance of the recent Africa Summit held in Beijing in early September.

Other speakers addressed China’s contribution with the Beijing Declaration, jointly issued by the Palestinian resistance organizations, on ending divisions and strengthening solidarity to fight against the U.S./Israeli genocidal wars in West Asia.

The program, held at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Education Center in New York City, opened with the reading of solidarity messages to the people of Palestine and Lebanon in recognition of the horrific escalation of the genocidal bombing, causing the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the murder of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

Two representatives from the Chinese Consulate in New York were welcomed. Program Chairperson Sara Flounders introduced a new book to check out: “People’s China at 75,” by Keith Bennett and Carlos Martinez.

The program included the opening session and four panels in a Mass Assembly for Peace and Solidarity. The panels’ themes included: “Exposing Imperialist Propaganda”; the “Impact of the New Cold War”; “China and the Global South”; and the “Hybrid War on China,” with speakers either addressing the event from the podium or via pre-recorded messages.

Organizers of the New York City event include Friends of Socialist China and Workers World Party in coordination with sponsors Black Agenda Report, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Qiao Collective and the International Manifesto Group.

Over 100 people packed the hall. Around 300 more, including 80 from 25 countries outside the U.S., viewed the program by Zoom. The entire event can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=urGLprvZDhA.