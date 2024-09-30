The legacy of martyr Nasrallah and the Zionist massacre that won’t crush resistance

The following is a slightly edited statement from the Bronx Anti-War Coalition issued on Sept. 28, 2024:

The latest Zionist massacre in Lebanon, orchestrated by Israel Occupation Forces (IOF), was an indiscriminate attack leading to the murder of hundreds of Lebanese civilians. This terrorist act, veiled by Western officials as military operations, involved merciless bombings targeting residential buildings in Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs.

At least 10 civilian apartment buildings were flattened, with civilian casualties likely in the hundreds, exceeding 700 lives murdered in less than a week. This massacre marks another heinous crime against humanity and a dark chapter in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

This atrocity was not merely a local directive; it bore the imprint of U.S.-led international complicity. [Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu ordered this massacre during his visit to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, implicating the U.N. as a base for IOF operations. The decision originated in New York, implicating Washington in collaboration with the Zionists.

Indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Netanyahu should have been immediately arrested. Instead, U.N. officials allowed him to plan and execute attacks from New York while taking the U.N. stage to consider the Axis of Resistance — Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen — “the curse,” erasing Palestine’s existence. This attack, rubber-stamped by the U.S., was described by Lebanese journalist Hasan Illaik as “a war on all supporters of the Palestinian people,” marking the start of another annihilation war.

The timing of the directive, given shortly after Netanyahu’s U.N. speech, confirms U.S. involvement, especially with the simultaneous announcement of an $8.7 billion aid package to Israel. This financial support and enabling, despite Israel and Netanyahu’s defiance against the U.S.’s inadequate calls for a ceasefire, underscore the despicable partnership between U.S. policy and Israeli military strikes. As Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned before he was martyred in the attacks on Beirut, “Israel has fully committed to an all-out war,” with recent raids marking a dangerous escalation.

Martyr Nasrallah’s death signifies a profound loss, underscoring his dedication to the Palestinian cause. His sacrifice echoes the enduring struggle of peoples and nations supporting Palestine. Nasrallah refused to separate his support for Palestine from resistance against U.S./Israeli occupation.

The massacre reveals the IOF’s desperation, as eliminating resistance leaders has never led to military success. “You can kill a revolutionary, but you can never kill the revolution,” Fred Hampton [Deputy Chair of the Illinois Black Panther Party] famously stated, emphasizing the spirit of resistance.

Nasrallah’s legacy is one of solidarity and resilience. His actions inspired many across the region to remain principled against the occupation, fostering a support network transcending borders. His leadership was crucial in bolstering resistance unity. Nasrallah’s firm support for Yemen against the war waged by Saudi Arabia and Western forces was one of his most honorable decisions. He supported the occupied Palestinians until he paid with his life.

The martyrdom of Nasrallah has sent shockwaves across the region. Leaders and nations declared periods of mourning, reflecting respect and admiration for his contributions. Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al Sudani declared three days of mourning, as did Yemen’s Head of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat and Syria. In Iran, Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei declared five days of public mourning. These gestures highlight unity among those standing against the occupation, reaffirming their commitment to resistance.

As the Lebanese people and the resistance community mourn, we find renewed strength in Nasrallah’s martyrdom. It is a catalyst that will galvanize resistance, inspiring new generations. The path of resistance is arduous but paved with sacrifices, like Nasrallah’s, for justice and liberation. His martyrdom stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of resistance.

In this dark hour, the call to resist U.S.-led imperialism in West Asia remains unyielding. Nasrallah’s martyrdom will strengthen the resistance’s spirit, inspiring more fighters. “We will complete this path, even if we are all killed, even if we are all martyred, even if our homes are destroyed over our heads, we will never abandon the path of Islamic resistance,” Nasrallah once said, highlighting unwavering commitment to the cause. Resistance against the Zionist enemy will continue whenever leaders become martyrs, succeeded by a new generation resolute in defeating this enemy.

His eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah joined his martyr comrades. While we feel the pain of losing a prominent figure, we take pride in his legacy. He inspired fighters, cadres and leaders to walk the path of martyrdom for Palestine.

This crime, along with all other occupation crimes, will only strengthen resistance in Lebanon and Palestine. “By murdering our secretary-general, Sayyed Abbas Mussawi, they sought to kill our spirit of resistance and destroy our will for jihad. But his blood will continue to simmer in our veins, only strengthening our determination to move forward and intensifying our enthusiasm to pursue the path,” said Nasrallah when Hezbollah’s prior leader was martyred.

We echo the sentiments of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party: “This is the path of jihad, where Allah honors His devoted servants with either victory or martyrdom. Sayyed Nasrallah’s life was filled with victories, concluding with the victory of martyrdom. The enemy will not succeed in uprooting our people’s connection to their land and resistance.”

Farewell to the noblest leader. You lived as a hero and will live as a legend of resistance forever in our hearts and minds. With you, we triumphed, liberated lands, deterred the enemy, crushed terrorism and walked the path to Palestine.

Former Lebanese President Emile Lahoud commented: “Sayyed Nasrallah had long awaited this moment, joining the ranks of martyrs. We promise to uphold this commitment, just as generations have followed his leadership.”

Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah became stronger – and he supported the Palestinian resistance. Nasrallah articulated: “America will remain the primary enemy of this nation and the greatest Satan of all. Israel will forever be, in our eyes, a cancerous growth that must be eradicated, an artificial entity that should be removed, even if all the rulers of the world recognize it. Palestine — all of Palestine — will remain part of this nation, and we shall not relinquish a single grain of its sand.”

Lebanon is paying the price for supporting Palestine with action. This is the price Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen have paid. Hezbollah leaders have sacrificed their lives for Palestine.

Ismail Haniyeh, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri and Hassan Nasrallah were killed while liberating Palestine. But the movement continues. “When we win, we win. And when we are martyred, we win. We are on the verge of a great victory,” Nasrallah said last week.

We will not be defeated, broken or retreat. The movement carrying Nasrallah’s doctrine will advance toward liberating Al-Quds [Jerusalem] and Palestine.

“Peace cannot be unilateral. So long as there is imperialism in the world, a permanent peace is impossible.” – Hassan Nasrallah