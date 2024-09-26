Confronting genocide at naval weapons depot in Washington

A hundred demonstrators confronted the U.S. Naval Magazine, a somewhat remote weapons depot at Port Hadlock, Washington, which ships huge amounts of arms to Israel for its genocidal war against Palestine and now Lebanon. Demonstrators rallied and marched on the Navy property up to the iron gates on Sept. 22.

Demonstration organizers said the Indian Island depot is the largest shipper of war munitions on the West Coast, with big Navy ships like the U.S. Nimitz regularly shipping an endless flow of weapons for U.S. wars.

This wasn’t the first anti-war protest at Indian Island, and there will surely be more.

– Report and photo by Jim McMahan