Students and university workers defy protest restrictions

Buffalo

On September 20, a group of 30 to 40 students and university staff assembled on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus to disobey new rules put in place by the university to restrict protest — especially protest for Palestine. The contingent was led by the Communist Student League (formerly the Marxist Youth League), with support from State University of New York (SUNY) Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, the UB Young Democratic Socialists of America; and the Buffalo branch of Workers World Party.

Civil disobedience targeted the bans on sound amplification equipment and on using sidewalk chalk.

One of the higher-ranking university police officers attempted to confiscate the sound equipment but was blocked by three of the protest marshals. He quickly retreated and was given orders to observe only. The contingent marched to two high traffic locations on campus, where messages supporting Palestine and condemning the university administration were chalked onto sidewalks, concrete planters and brick walls.

This demonstration is part of a series of actions protesting the new university policies and the SUNY system’s ties to Israel.

