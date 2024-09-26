PDF of September 26 print issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 26, 2024

Israel’s terrorist attacks on Lebanon provoke wider war

Philadelphia rally defends Haitian refugees
Starbucks: Union drive goes forward

Abortion bans cause deaths
Billionaires’ mayor okays 76ers arena
Defying protest restrictions in Buffalo
Boeing strikers determined to win
Teamsters concession to Trump
On the picket line
PFLP on pro-genocide candidates


Around the World
China: socialist or imperialist?
U.S. tariff war vs. China 
DPRK women win soccer title

Tear down the walls:
‘Stop the Shock’ at Rotenberg!
Justice for Amanda Cahill!

Mundo Obrero:
Harris es guerrerista
Trump es xenófobo racista


More PDF back-issues here.

