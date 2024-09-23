With almost 500 Starbucks stores organized, union drive goes forward

Cleveland

Starbucks Workers United held “Red for Bread” actions outside stores across the country during the weekend of Sept. 20-22. Supporters held informational picket lines and leaflet distributions to educate customers and passersby on why Starbucks workers need a union. September was the third month that SBWU held hundreds of coordinated actions under the “Red for Bread” theme.

Customers have generally been friendly to union backers, gladly taking leaflets to learn why Starbucks workers need a union. That was the case at an action organized by a Case Western Reserve University student at a store near campus in Cleveland.

In an email sent to supporters, SBWU stated: “Right now, delegates from nearly 500 union stores are bargaining with the company to upgrade our pay, benefits, scheduling and much more. Just this week workers at the SR 535 and Vistana Centre in Orlando became the 494th store to join the union. And it’s not too early for allies to help us celebrate store 500!”

The union expects to win more elections before the end of September — enough to bring the total number of union Starbucks stores to more than 500!