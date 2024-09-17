Resistance groups denounce Israel’s cyberattack on Lebanon

The following statements condemning Israel’s cyberattack in Lebanon by detonating thousands of pagers were posted on Sept. 17, 2024, by Resistance News Network.

Hamas:

We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), strongly condemn the Zionist terrorist aggression that targeted Lebanese citizens by detonating communication devices in various areas of Lebanese territory, as well as civilian and service facilities.

This attack injured thousands of citizens, without distinguishing between fighters and civilians, and resulted in the martyrdom of several individuals. This crime defies all laws and norms, and we hold the occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of this dangerous crime.

This terrorist operation comes as part of the systematic Zionist aggression on the region and the policy of arrogance and tyranny adopted by the occupation government, backed by U.S. support that provides cover for its fascist crimes.

We affirm that this criminal escalation will only lead the terrorist occupation entity to further failure and defeat. We highly appreciate the jihad and sacrifices of our brothers in Hezbollah and their persistence in continuing to support and back our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

We express our full solidarity with the Lebanese people and our brothers in Hezbollah, offering our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We ask for mercy upon the martyrs and a swift recovery for the wounded, reaffirming that the fascist occupation’s crimes will not weaken the resolve of our free people or break the will of their resistance.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad:

The treacherous operation carried out by the Zionist entity’s devices through the explosion of dual-use communication equipment is a documented war crime. It inflicted severe damage on a large number of innocent civilians inside their homes with premeditated malice.

Although the enemy’s resort to this option is intended within the framework of psychological and intellectual warfare, it indicates the level of frustration and the narrow options they now have after the blows they have received from multiple fronts supporting the Palestinian people.

We are fully confident that the Islamic resistance in Lebanon and Syria is capable of absorbing this treacherous blow and quickly containing its repercussions. They will respond to the enemy in a manner commensurate with the gravity of the crime and the targeting of civilians in their homes, particularly the families of the resistance fighters.

We mourn the souls of the martyrs who fell in this crime. We also pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.

Palestinian Mujahideen Movement Central Media:

We strongly condemn the criminal and terrorist bombings that targeted Lebanese communication networks, resulting in the martyrdom of many and the injury of hundreds of our brothers and sisters in Lebanon. This dirty and immoral crime bears the Zionist fingerprints and is part of the criminal Zionist war against our nation led by the Nazi Netanyahu government with the support of the criminal U.S. administration.

The enemy will not succeed in their attempts through their cowardly and treacherous crimes to break the will of resistance in our nation or deter the fighters in Hezbollah and Lebanon from continuing their support for the Gaza Strip, which is enduring the most heinous acts of genocide, or in expanding their strikes deep within the entity.

The criminal Zionist enemy must pay the price for its heinous crimes against our people and our nation and must realize that it is in an open battle with all the living forces in the nation.

We call on our nation and its living forces to unite and align in the face of the nation’s central enemy, the criminal Zionist entity and its sponsor, the criminal U.S. administration.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Central Media Office:

Zionist bombings in Lebanon will not deter the resistance from continuing its resistance and expanding its strikes. The widespread and treacherous explosions that simultaneously and sequentially targeted communication devices held by Lebanese citizens in various regions of Lebanon represent a serious Zionist escalation.

This comes as part of a new occupation attempt aimed at disrupting the security situation in Lebanon and destabilizing its stability. This extensive Zionist escalation, which is being carried out in confirmed coordination with the United States and Western powers, aims to strike at the heart of Lebanon and attempt to weaken the resistance that has repeatedly proven its ability to confront these dangerous events.

The Front affirms its full support and solidarity with Lebanon and its resistance, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. These recent events confirm the occupying force’s ongoing intention to exert pressure on Lebanon and carry out extensive operations aimed at creating a new reality that serves its security and military interests, culminating in the decision of the Zionist cabinet. We are confident that the resistance is capable of absorbing this treacherous attack and responding strongly to reflect its cohesion and resilience.

Additionally, these operations will not deter the resistance from continuing to support the resistance in Gaza in its ongoing struggle against the occupation. The repeated Zionist threats of launching a wide-scale aggression against Lebanon will be met only with increased steadfastness and resistance.

The Lebanese people and their resistance forces have repeatedly proven their ability to thwart any plans targeting them and to respond to escalation with even greater escalation.

Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine Central Media:

DFLP condemns the “israeli” terrorist crime against the Lebanese people and their valiant national resistance. The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine condemned in a statement the fascist crime committed by the Zionist enemy, targeting over 3,000 Lebanese citizens and members and leaders of the national resistance represented by Hezbollah.

This attack resulted in the martyrdom of nine individuals and involved the use of brutal methods, as is customary, without distinguishing between civilians and military personnel, or between women, children, or the elderly.

The Front said: The fascist occupation government’s resort to escalation in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, and its threats against the Yemeni people with further acts of aggression, reflect the extent of the enemy’s determination to ignite the flames of war in the region, relying strongly on the unlimited support provided by the U.S. administration and its NATO allies.

The Democratic Front affirmed that it is no coincidence that the “israeli” enemy resorts to such criminal acts against Lebanon and its resistance, represented by Hezbollah, at the same time that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins his visit to the region under the pretext of presenting U.S. ideas to stop the war.

While every fact confirms that with each visit by Blinken, the occupying state resorts to further criminal escalation, emboldened by declared U.S. support and disregarding global public opinion and international law, which condemns it daily as a state of occupation, aggression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.

The Democratic Front emphasized its support for Hezbollah and the Lebanese people in facing “israeli” aggression. At the same time, it praised the significant sacrifices made by the party, led by its Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in supporting our people and bolstering them in the occupied Palestinian territories in defense of their land and national dignity.

Popular Resistance Committees:

We condemn the barbaric Zionist crime against the Lebanese people, which resulted in the martyrdom of several individuals and hundreds of injuries. This horrific Zionist crime is a direct result of the significant military failure of the Zionist forces in stopping the Lebanese support front during the ongoing Al-Aqsa Flood battle.

The brutal Zionist operation aims to create confusion in the internal front and is a desperate attempt to stop the Lebanese support front, with Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance spearheading it.

We have full confidence in the capability of our brothers in the Islamic Resistance and Hezbollah to respond quickly and take revenge for this heinous crime, and that they will continue to support and back the Palestinian people and their resistance, no matter the sacrifices.

We pay our respects and tribute to the pure souls of the martyrs who fell victim to this Zionist crime, and we pray for a swift recovery to the wounded and injured.

Al-Nujaba Movement – Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

We extend our deepest condolences and solidarity to the Lebanese people and to the heroic fighters of Hezbollah for the ascendance of several civilians and members of Hezbollah who were martyred and injured in a treacherous Zionist cyber-terrorist attack targeting segments of the Lebanese Arab population.

As we announce our full support for the aspirations of the Arab peoples for freedom and for Hezbollah’s struggle against the enemies of humanity and peace, including the Zionists, Americans, and those who stand with them, we affirm to everyone that these terrorist attacks will only strengthen the heroic resistance fighters with more steadfastness, dignity, and honor, and that Allah is capable of granting them victory.

Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam in Yemen:

We condemn the “israeli” security attack on Lebanon, which targeted many civilians, which is a flagrant crime and a violation of Lebanese sovereignty. We are certain that Lebanon is capable of facing all challenges, and has a resistance capable of deterring the Zionist enemy entity and making it pay a heavy cost for any escalation it may undertake against Lebanon.

Our condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs of the brave Islamic resistance and a speedy recovery for the wounded.

These statements were lightly edited.