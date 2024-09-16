Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine: Harris and Trump both support Zionist genocide

This statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Central Media Office was posted on Resistance News Network on Sept. 11, 2024.

The Harris-Trump debate is a race to support the Zionist genocide, and both parties are panting over which of them is more loyal to the Zionist entity.

The last debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump comes to confirm once again that there is no difference between the Republican and Democratic parties regarding the Arab-Zionist conflict and supporting the occupation and the genocide war against our Palestinian people. The two parties rushed to defend the “right of the Zionist entity to defend itself” and competed to show which of them is more loyal to this entity.

While Harris, the Democratic Party candidate, outlined her vision of the conflict by adopting the misleading Zionist narrative about the events of October 7, she continued to talk about her party leading the war on Gaza directly and establishing a bridge to transfer weapons that contribute to the extermination of our people and the destruction of the Strip, and she also gave a blank check to continue supporting the occupation without conditions.

In contrast, the Republican Party candidate Trump expressed himself as the “permanent protector and savior” or “the awaited Messiah” of the Zionist entity, stressing his readiness to provide all possible support.

These expected positions expressed by the two candidates in their full support for the Zionist entity require the free voices inside the U.S. that support the cause of our people or reject the influence of the Zionist lobby to use the ballot box as a means of pressuring the two parties to stop U.S. sponsorship of the ongoing war of extermination in Gaza and to struggle to bring about a radical change in U.S. policy towards the Zionist entity, despite the difficulty of that, at least in the near future.

What occurred in the debate between the candidates of the two U.S. parties confirms that the U.S. remains the U.S. — the head of evil in the world and the sponsor of Zionist terrorism — and there will be no change in the positions of the two parties unless the U.S. public realizes that it is paying the price for the two parties’ gambling with their future and privileges and their squandering of tax money in favor of the Zionist entity and their surrender to the will of the Zionist lobby.

The statement was lightly edited.