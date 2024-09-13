Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi honored at Free Palestine march

On Sept. 7, 1,000 people in Seattle marched against U.S.-Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has been expanded to the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

One of the many victims was Ayşenur Ezgi Ergi, a U.S. and Turkish citizen who was murdered by Israeli soldiers the day before the march, Sept. 6. Ezgi was protesting the genocidal destruction of Palestinian neighborhoods in the West Bank. She was a graduate of Seattle Public Schools and the University of Washington in Seattle.

Ezgi was in the forefront of the Free Palestine movement in Seattle, helping establish the Palestine solidarity encampment at the University of Washington in May.

The movement has lost a wonderful person who is now being honored for her ultimate sacrifice. Aria Fani, one of her professors, told the Seattle Times: “She would say right now if she were alive, ‘The only reason I’m in the headlines is because I have [U.S.] citizenship.’” (Sept. 6)

The Seattle demonstration marched to the Pike Place Market and boldly occupied it with a closing rally.