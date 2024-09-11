Mass protest targets presidential candidates’ debate
Thousands of people marched with banners and signs, chanting against genocide in Gaza, while presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump held their first debate in Philadelphia on Sep. 10. A massive police presence kept demonstrators from the Constitution Center blocks away, where the two debated which warmonger can lie the best and love the terrorist state of Israel the most.
– Report and photos by Joe Piette