The anti-colonial struggle against U.S./Western imperialism and the Zionist settler state has long shaped the geopolitical dynamics of West Asia. Syria stands at the epicenter of this struggle as a vital member of the Axis of Resistance, a united front of states and organizations dedicated to confronting Zionist and imperialist agendas in the region.

This article argues that anti-imperialists must defend the Axis of Resistance and Syria, including its government in Damascus. It highlights Israel’s historical aggression against Syria — always encouraged by Washington — Syria’s vital role in the resistance, its historical support for Palestinian liberation, the dire consequences if Syria’s government were to fall, the motives behind U.S. and Zionist efforts to destroy Syria and the need to counter imperialist propaganda.

The U.S. and Israel’s recent and historical aggression against Syria

Israel’s recent aggression towards Syria continues a 57-year pattern of terrorism and military confrontation. Israel occupied the Syrian Golan Heights during the 1967 Six-Day War, when Israel also annexed and occupied the West Bank and the Gaza Strip — all with full U.S. backing.

Israel’s recent escalation saw the Israeli Occupation Forces launch extensive airstrikes on the Syrian territory of Masyaf, killing at least 16 people, critically injuring at least 40 others and causing significant infrastructure damage. These attacks are part of a broader U.S./Zionist strategy to destabilize Syria and weaken the Axis of Resistance. Since the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation began on October 7, 2023, Israel has bombed Syria at least 100 times – since 2013 over 530 times.

This relentless bombing during the Obama administration, along with the U.S. arming and funding of terrorist proxies, such as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Free Syrian Army (FSA), White Helmets, ISIS, Al Qaeda and Al Nusra, forced one-third of the population to flee Syria, becoming war refugees in Lebanon, Iraq and throughout Europe.

The government of Israel, which has been called the U.S.’s “unsinkable aircraft carrier” in the oil-rich region, has historically sought to undermine Syria, viewing it as a formidable opponent to its expansionist ambitions. This persistent Zionist aggression underscores the importance of U.S./Western anti-imperialists rallying in defense of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After the Zionist attacks on Masyaf, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Ansar Allah (Yemen) and other members of the resistance axis sent condolences and solidarity messages not only to the people of Syria but to the Syrian government of Bashar Al Assad, expressing hope for a strong comeback.

Syria’s role in the Axis of Resistance

Syria’s strategic role within the Axis of Resistance is indispensable. As the geographical and logistical backbone of the Axis, Syria facilitates the transfer of military resources, expertise and weapons to allied resistance groups, including Hezbollah (in Lebanon) and Palestinian organizations. The “Unity of the Fields,” a concept where Axis members operate in coordinated yet independent manners, exemplifies Syria’s central role as a logistics hub in ensuring these groups remain capable and resilient against Zionist forces. Without Syria, the Axis would lose a crucial link in its chain of operations, significantly diminishing its effectiveness and reach.

Syria’s commitment to Palestinian Liberation

Syria’s commitment to Palestinian liberation has been consistent, even under severe U.S./Western sanctions. Despite a decade-long CIA/Zionist war ravaging the country, Syria has consistently rejected offers to abandon its alliances with Hezbollah and Palestinian resistance groups in exchange for economic incentives and political concessions. This steadfastness highlights the Damascus government’s dedication to the Palestinian cause and its broader resistance against Zionist occupation.

Thus, anti-imperialists should support Syria not only for its strategic importance to the resistance axis but also for its principled stance on anti-normalization and Palestinian liberation.

The consequences if Syria falls

The fall of Syria would be catastrophic for the Axis of Resistance and the broader struggle against Western imperialism and Zionism in the region. Syria’s collapse would isolate Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups, leaving them vulnerable to Zionist superiority in weapons. The loss of Syria as a strategic ally would disrupt the flow of weapons, knowledge and technical and material support, severely weakening the Axis’s ability to challenge the Zionist occupation.

Furthermore, the fall of Syria could embolden imperialist forces, leading to further destabilization and destruction in the region. Therefore, defending Syria is crucial to sustaining the military power of the Palestinian, Lebanese, Yemeni and Iraqi resistance and ensuring the survival and advancement of the struggle against Zionism.

U.S. and Zionist motives for destroying Syria

The U.S. and Zionist efforts to destroy Syria aim to eliminate a key adversary and secure regional dominance. The 2011 U.S.-led Western intervention in Syria, characterized by the use of proxy forces and terrorist groups, aimed to topple the government of President Bashar Al-Assad and dismantle the Axis of Resistance. This strategy mirrors historical U.S. interventions, such as the 1953 coup in Iran, designed to suppress anti-imperialist movements and secure natural resources.

By destabilizing Syria, U.S. imperialism and its allies seek to thwart potential challenges to their economic and military hegemony in West Asia and to protect Zionist interests in the region. Understanding these motives is essential for anti-imperialists to counter these aggressive tactics effectively and support Syria’s sovereignty.

Defending Syria against imperialist propaganda

The narrative surrounding the conflict in Syria has been heavily influenced by atrocity propaganda fabricated by the U.S. State Department and CIA and disseminated through corporate media, which seeks to demonize the Assad government and justify foreign intervention. This propaganda often portrays the Syrian government as oppressive and illegitimate, ignoring its justified response to U.S., Zionist and Turkish occupation of parts of Syria.

Anti-imperialists must challenge these narratives by spreading the truth of the CIA’s dirty war against Syria and the legitimate struggle of the Syrian people against imperialism. Educating our communities about the true nature of the war and the role of the Axis of Resistance is crucial to fostering more support for the armed forces liberating Palestine and the world from Zionism.

In conclusion, anti-imperialists must defend Syria and the Axis of Resistance. By opposing Israel’s aggression, recognizing Syria’s central role in the resistance, acknowledging its commitment to Palestinian liberation, understanding the consequences of its potential fall, exposing U.S. and Zionist motives and countering imperialist propaganda, anti-imperialists can contribute to Syria’s survival and strength, which are vital to the ongoing struggle against imperialism and Zionism in West Asia.

Supporting Syria against imperialism and Zionism is not only an act of anti-imperialist solidarity but also crucial to advancing decolonization.

Long live the Axis of Resistance!

Long live all true allies of the Palestinian Resistance!