Is it a crime to tell the truth? The trial of the Uhuru 3

Sept. 9, 2024

The trial of the Uhuru 3 — Omali Yeshitela, Chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party; Penny Hess, chair of the African People’s Solidarity Committee; and Jesse Nevel, Uhuru Movement member — began on Sept. 3 in a Tampa, Florida, federal courtroom. The three are being charged with failing to register as Russian agents! They face prison sentences of 10-15 years if found guilty.

The following are the “overt acts” listed in the indictment:

In 2015, Chairman Yeshitela attended a conference hosted by a nongovernmental organization, the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia, entitled “The Dialogue of Nations.” Hundreds of delegates from around the world, including members of other U.S. anti-war organizations attended this conference, held in Moscow.

Publishing a petition charging the U.S. with genocide.

Speaking and organizing at United Nations hearings for reparations to African people in the U.S.

Publishing an article opposing a ban on Russian athletes in the Olympics.

Running for public office on a reparations platform.

Speaking out against the U.S./NATO proxy war on Russia. (Burning Spear, Sept. 3)

The U.S. government’s “proof” includes images of public events, such as marches and protest rallies for reparations and against police violence, educational webinars and other community activities.

Some 30 federal agents have had over two years to build their case since the July 23, 2022, early morning raid on the Uhuru House in St. Petersburg, Florida, the home of Chairman Yeshitela and the office of the Solidarity Committee in St. Louis. During the raid, agents seized computers, electronics, boxes of documents, photos, books and papers, while damaging doors, walls and furniture.

And what have they found? A history of more than 50 years of defending Black people against police murder and harassment, consistent organizing for poor people’s needs for housing, healthcare and education; solidarity with oppressed peoples everywhere and opposition to imperialist war.

That history is what has brought scores of progressive and revolutionary organizations to attend the trial and offer their solidarity through written messages.

Among the many people traveling to Tampa-St. Petersburg to attend the trial are well-known activists, including Pam Africa of the MOVE Family and with

International Concerned Friends and Family of Mumia Abu-Jamal; esteemed Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) veteran Efia Nwangaza;

Jihad Abdulmumit, National Jericho Movement; Jill Stein, Green Party presidential candidate; Benjamin Prado of Union del Barrio and Cheryl LaBash, Co-Chair of the National Network on Cuba.

The courtroom has been packed with up to 100 supporters, plus others in an overfill room.

The government is expected to conclude its case today, and the lawyers for Chairman Yeshitela, Hess and Nevel are prepared to deliver a vigorous and compelling defense of their clients’ rights to freedom of thought and speech in the following days.

Justice and freedom for the Uhuru 3!

The Burning Spear website (theburningspear.com) includes versions in English, French and Spanish of testimony and solidarity messages. Supporters are encouraged to attend the trial and continue to send messages of solidarity.