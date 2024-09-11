West Bank resistance confronts fascist Israeli occupation

The following statement was published on Resistance News Network on Sept. 1, 2024, by Saraya Al-Quds – West Bank Military Media. According to reports, Israel’s occupation forces withdrew from Jenin on Sept. 7.

After several days of fierce combat and intense battles with the occupation forces, in a brutal aggression initiated by the enemy on several cities in the West Bank, during a new round of fighting we have named “The Horror of the Camps” as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle that our people are waging against the occupier, we inform our people of the most recent developments in the battle:

Tubas Brigade: Our fighters in the Brigade succeeded in carrying out five explosive device operations targeting enemy soldiers and their vehicles.

Tulkarem Brigade: Our fighters in the Brigade succeeded in carrying out six explosive device operations, resulting in severe casualties among the enemy soldiers and their vehicles, including [the] dead and wounded. Additionally, they trapped a group of enemy forces in an ambush, and our fighters took down a Zionist soldier in a sniper operation during the clashes.

Jenin Brigade: Our fighters in the Brigade succeeded in carrying out more than 15 explosive device operations, causing severe casualties among the enemy’s vehicles and soldiers, of dead and wounded. Our fighters also trapped enemy soldiers in three well-prepared ambushes, one of which was complex and previously prepared to counter enemy incursions.

We bring good news to our Palestinian people that Saraya Al-Quds in the West Bank has entered a new phase of manufacturing and producing explosive devices, the impact of which the enemy will see on the battlefield.

One of the main factors for resilience during the Horror of the Camps battle, after faith in Allah, is that our people there have become highly aware of the importance of having weapons and military formations – and their role in defending the land and holy sites, without which this tyrannical enemy would have violated our land and honor.

During this honorable battle so far, a number of heroes from Saraya Al-Quds and the Palestinian Resistance factions have been martyred, led by the martyr commander Mohammed Jaber Abu Shujaa. Saraya Al-Quds affirms that it is fighting this battle alongside the heroes of the Palestinian Resistance factions, united and steadfast until the clear victory. Indeed, it is a jihad of victory or martyrdom: Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.

This statement was lightly edited.