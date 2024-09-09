Don’t miss ‘China at 75’

China at 75 – Changes Unseen in a Century is an event you do not want to miss!

Taking place in-person in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 29, this event is also being live streamed.

International Assemblies for Peace and Solidarity with China at 75, initiated by Friends of Socialist China, are also planned for London on Sept. 28 and Dublin on Oct. 4.

Oct. 1 will mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, when Mao Zedong declared that “the Chinese people have stood up.”

These unified events are monumental because of the enormous role China plays in the world today. The People’s Republic of China, over the last 75 years, went from being a colonial holding looted by the world powers to now becoming the economic powerhouse of the world, providing hope for other developing countries fighting for sovereignty against the forces of imperialism.

U.S. threats, military encirclement and hostile propaganda are escalating daily. In this consequential moment, it is paramount that socialist, anti-imperialist and progressive forces join together to explain and defend the role of China today.

The New York City event is jointly organized by Friends of Socialist China and Workers World Party in coordination with Black Agenda Report, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Qiao Collective and the International Manifesto Group. Many other organizations and individuals known for their political contributions in analyzing the Chinese Revolution will participate.

The New York City Assembly is on Sunday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. [Eastern Time], at the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, at 165th Street and Broadway in Harlem, New York.

The New York City program will include five panels in a Mass Assembly for Peace and Solidarity.

Registration required for in-person participation via Eventbrite:

www.eventbrite.com/e/china-at-75-changes-unseen-in-a-century-tickets-984534257467. Please make donations at this same link.

Or watch online for FREE by pre-registering at the Zoom link

us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m4VYD2tQTHibhk9yDRnKdw.

Confirmed speakers include:

Gerald Horne – Author and Historian

Danny Haiphong – Journalist and Co-Founder of Friends of Socialist China

Margaret Kimberley – Executive Editor, Black Agenda Report

Larry Holmes – First Secretary, Workers World Party

Mick Kelly – Political Secretary, Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Lee Siu Hin – Director, China/U.S. Solidarity Network

Omowale Clay – International Secretariat, December 12th Movement

Ken Hammond – Party for Socialism and Liberation, author of multiple books on China

Radhika Desai – Coordinator, International Manifesto Group

Charles Xu – Qiao Collective

Michael Wong – VP, Veterans for Peace and VFP China Working Group

KJ Noh – Journalist and Analyst of the geopolitics of the Asia Pacific region

Sara Flounders – International Action Center, Friends of Socialist China

Dee Knight – DSA IC China/East Asia subcommittee

Sharon Black – East Coast Co-Coordinator of Struggle/La Lucha

Bahman Azad – President, U.S. Peace Council

Julie Tang – “Comfort Women” Justice Coalition, Co-Founder of Pivot to Peace

Ju-Hyun Park – Nodutdol for Korean Community Development

The event will also include representatives of the following organizations:

Black Alliance for Peace

Black Workers League

CPUSA International Department

Iskra Books