Leonard Peltier: Don’t ask for presidential pardon

The following message was sent out by the Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee on Sept. 6, 2024. For more information go to freeleonardpeltiernow.org.

This is a request from Leonard Peltier. Please do NOT ask for a presidential pardon. A pardon is an admission of guilt, an expression of forgiveness.

Leonard will not beg for forgiveness for a crime he did not commit. That is why he is still imprisoned — he will not leave on a lie.

Please spread the word. We do not know where this came from, but it must stop.