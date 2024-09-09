Leonard Peltier: Don’t ask for presidential pardon

By a guest author posted on September 9, 2024

The following message was sent out by the Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee on Sept. 6, 2024. For more information go to freeleonardpeltiernow.org.

This is a request from Leonard Peltier. Please do NOT ask for a presidential pardon. A pardon is an admission of guilt, an expression of forgiveness.

Leonard will not beg for forgiveness for a crime he did not commit. That is why he is still imprisoned — he will not leave on a lie.

Please spread the word. We do not know where this came from, but it must stop.

