Cuban ambassador meets with Atlanta activists

Atlanta

Alejandro Garcia del Toro, Deputy Chief of the Mission to the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in the U.S., and Gabriela Castillo Rodriguez, Second Secretary to the Embassy, made time during a two-day official visit in Atlanta to meet with 40 members of a cross-section of local organizations. The meeting was held at the invitation of WRFG 89.3FM, a progressive, community radio station on Aug. 22.

While several people at the gathering had visited Cuba themselves, this was the first opportunity for most of the audience to learn about the Cuban revolutionary process firsthand.

Both diplomats addressed the harmful results of more than 60 years of the U.S.-imposed economic blockade of Cuba, but they proudly explained the country’s social advances in health care and education, in particular, as well as Cuba’s renowned history of international solidarity.

The call for increased support to end the vicious blockade was well-received by all in attendance, but especially by the many youth.

Jimmy Hill, whose son was killed by the police, had an opportunity to present some information to the ambassador about his fight to win justice for his family and so many other victims of police violence.

Organizations represented at the meeting included Black Alliance for Peace, Community Movement Builders, Malcolm X Grassroots Movement, Jewish Voice for Peace, Workers World Party, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, ANSWER Coalition, members of the Teamsters and Painters unions and the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, housing and “Stop Cop City” activists, Palestinian students, Amazon workers and others.

The meeting closed with a vigorous chant of “Cuba Si, Bloqueo NO!”

Dianne Mathiowetz, who organized and chaired the meeting, is the president of the WRFG Board of Directors. She has been to Cuba five times.