On 8th anniversary of La Junta, demonstrators demand: ‘Free Puerto Rico!’

On the 8th anniversary of the implementation of the Fiscal Control Board, Aug. 31, organizers denounced La Junta both in Puerto Rico and in New York and demanded a free Puerto Rico! In New York, protesters marched from the offices at 26 Federal Plaza, where hedge fund vultures negotiate their methods to displace Puerto Ricans, to the courthouse at 500 Pearl St., to denounce Judge Taylor Swain, who enabled La Junta to carry out its austerity measures.

We must continue to apply pressure to our oppressors as it is the only way we will free ourselves from the shackles of colonialism! We must continue to demand a free Puerto Rico and mobilize our communities to take action!

The actions were organized by Juventud Unida por la Independencia, Diaspora Pa’lante Collective, Comité del PIP Nueva York, ProLibertad Freedom Campaign and A Call to Action on Puerto Rico.