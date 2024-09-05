Workers at Detroit Labor Day parade are ready to fight

Detroit

From nurses fighting for union representation to autoworkers preparing to possibly strike Stellantis over the right to a job, union members marching in Detroit’s Labor Day parade expressed a fighting attitude.

The official theme, “United in solidarity, defending democracy,” gave voice to the current wave of labor militancy. On the other hand, it was an implicit call to get out the vote for the Democratic Party presidential ticket, suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris will uphold democracy while former President Donald Trump will undermine it.

In fact, neither Trump nor Harris represents real democratic rights for workers. United Auto Workers members, who have rallied and may strike Stellantis if it delays reopening the Belvidere, Illinois, assembly plant, will have to fight for their jobs no matter who wins the election. Unfortunately, UAW President Shawn Fain, who gave a militant talk following the parade and emphasized global working-class solidarity, concluded with an appeal to elect Harris.

Of course, neither candidate supports democracy for the people of Palestine. Both are allied with the genocidal apartheid state of Israel. It was important that a pro-Palestine group gathered with signs and chanted during the march.

Martha Grevatt is a retired member of UAW Local 869.