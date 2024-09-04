West Bank resistance: ‘We will not compromise, we will not be broken’

The following statement from Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades spokesperson Abu Jihad was published by Resistance News Network on Aug. 31, 2024.

We affirm that the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the West Bank are fighting the Zionist enemy with full strength and determination, alongside the resistance forces, armed with the support of Allah and the trust of combat and struggle left by the martyrs, prisoners and the wounded as a sacred responsibility upon every free and honorable person.

We will not compromise, and we will not be broken. We mourn the martyrs of our steadfast and resilient West Bank, which is writing a new epic of heroism and sacrifice in the face of the arrogance of the despicable occupation, which has launched its aggression on the cities and camps of the northern West Bank, hoping to break the resolve of the resistance, deluded in its ability to uproot the revolution and struggle of our people in the occupied West Bank.

We stand with our brothers, comrades and heroic fighters from all Palestinian factions and the entire heroic people of our nation. We especially mention the fighters of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the Jenin Brigade, the Nablus Brigade, the Qalqilya Brigade and all the resistance formations that are emerging successively in all areas of our blessed West Bank, expressing the true spirit of our people in confronting the occupier and its ultimate decision to respond to the occupation’s aggression everywhere, regardless of the consequences and no matter how great the sacrifices.

We call on the masses of our people in Al-Quds, the West Bank and in the 1948 occupied Palestine to escalate the anger and continue to respond to the brutal zionist aggression against our people wherever they are.

Let the noble guns speak, let the swords, daggers and knives be sharpened, and let all popular and military means be activated to curb the aggression and defend Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa.

Now is the time to respond and strike the enemy’s fortresses everywhere. Today, all the sons of our people are mobilized to defend the homeland and sanctities and to teach the occupier harsh lessons in the fervor, anger and latent abilities of our people, ready to avenge and make the occupier pay dearly.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and the Palestinian resistance will remain true to the trust placed in them by their people, a solid fortress, a strong and influential support and a sword and shield for the homeland and sanctities. True to the promise made to the martyrs and prisoners, we are an army for Al-Quds and Palestine, with a clear direction, our rifles aimed and our fingers on the trigger.

We will continue our struggle and jihad against this criminal enemy until it is removed from the blessed land of Palestine. Greetings to the souls of our martyrs who ascend every day across the homeland, drawing with their blood the roadmap toward liberation and return.

Greetings to the noble wounded, and greetings to the heroic free prisoners enduring behind bars, challenging the might of the jailer, with a promise of victory and relief. Greetings to all our people in Al-Quds, the West Bank, Gaza, the 1948 occupied Palestine and in exile in the diaspora.

This statement was lightly edited.