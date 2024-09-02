Press conference for U.S. political prisoners Peltier and Abu-Jamal

The following press release was issued in a joint effort by organizations supporting U.S. political prisoners Leonard Peltier and Mumia Abu-Jamal.

In a historic alliance, the Mumia Abu-Jamal and Leonard Peltier organizations have officially joined forces to convene the Pan African Pan-Indigenous Collective.

The objective of the alliance is the mobilization of Mr. Abu-Jamal’s and Mr. Peltier’s international communities of support to leverage, evince and catalyze the official support of nation-state(s) to advance the interests of both comrades in freedom and the anti-colonial struggle.

The strength of this leverage is found in the current geopolitical climate seeded by the second and third waves of anti-colonial Pan-Africanist and Indigenous struggle, in which a new wave is currently emerging as a bright dawn in both Africa and South America, in nations such as Burkina Faso and Venezuela.

At the same time, the situations of Mr. Abu-Jama and Mr. Peltier, who both represent the anti-colonial struggle, are in an urgent posture for which additional weight, focus and commitment must be enlisted. The concentric circles of domestic and international strategies are extraordinarily strong, mutually complementing and self-sustaining.

Honoring the movement, while initiating the next phase or wave of the anti-colonial struggle in the United Front Against Fascism, the Abu-Jamal and Peltier organizations seek the support of nation-states with similar aligned interests upon an Axis of Love and Unity as power — a power that has yet to fail. The Delegation holds the concrete objectives of: (1) Requesting nation-state(s)’ expression of concern regarding the incarceration of both men during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), (2) Ambassadorships for both Mumia Abu-Jamal and Leonard Peltier and (3) Their release to a sovereign nation-state, including tribes in North America, in the form of a potential prisoner exchange.

To initiate the work of the joint delegation from the Leonard Peltier and Mumia Abu-Jamal organizations, a press conference will be held on Sept. 12, at 5 p.m., on Mr. Peltier’s birthday, during the 79th United Nations General Assembly, at the People’s Forum at 320 W. 37th St. in New York City.

We invite organizations, entities and individuals to send delegates and messages of support to endorse this first of further steps to be announced.

Free Leonard, Free Mumia

Free Them All

Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee

For more information contact: Kalonji Jama Changa, Tel. 917.921.0271. Email: [email protected] or Dawn Lawson Leonard Peltier Official Ad Hoc Committee, Tel. 916.717.2661. Email: [email protected].